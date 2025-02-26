Pissis leads New Hampshire against Maine after 27-point game

Maine Black Bears (16-12, 8-5 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (8-21, 6-8 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire hosts Maine after Sami Pissis scored 27 points in New Hampshire’s 71-60 victory over the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

The Wildcats are 6-6 on their home court. New Hampshire allows 76.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.6 points per game.

The Black Bears are 8-5 in conference games. Maine is fifth in the America East scoring 71.6 points per game and is shooting 46.7%.

New Hampshire scores 67.1 points per game, 1.1 more points than the 66.0 Maine gives up. Maine averages 71.6 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 76.7 New Hampshire gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pissis is shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 16.3 points. Khalil Badru is shooting 53.6% and averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games.

AJ Lopez is shooting 48.8% and averaging 14.8 points for the Black Bears. Christopher Mantis is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Black Bears: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 28.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.