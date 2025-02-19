Pissis leads New Hampshire against Binghamton after 21-point performance

New Hampshire Wildcats (7-20, 5-7 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (13-14, 5-7 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Thursday, 6:07 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire visits Binghamton after Sami Pissis scored 21 points in New Hampshire’s 80-79 win over the UMass-Lowell River Hawks.

The Bearcats have gone 7-3 at home. Binghamton has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wildcats are 5-7 in conference matchups. New Hampshire has a 3-13 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Binghamton scores 70.1 points per game, 7.1 fewer points than the 77.2 New Hampshire allows. New Hampshire averages 67.2 points per game, 4.5 fewer than the 71.7 Binghamton gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gavin Walsh is averaging 11.1 points and 11 rebounds for the Bearcats. Tymu Chenery is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Pissis is averaging 16.2 points for the Wildcats. Anthony McComb III is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 71.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.