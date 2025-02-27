Pissis and New Hampshire host Maine

Maine Black Bears (16-12, 8-5 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (8-21, 6-8 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Black Bears -7.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire takes on Maine after Sami Pissis scored 27 points in New Hampshire’s 71-60 win over the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

The Wildcats are 6-6 on their home court. New Hampshire ranks seventh in the America East with 29.0 points per game in the paint led by Giancarlo Bastianoni averaging 8.0.

The Black Bears are 8-5 against America East opponents. Maine is fifth in the America East scoring 71.6 points per game and is shooting 46.7%.

New Hampshire is shooting 41.7% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 42.8% Maine allows to opponents. Maine averages 71.6 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 76.7 New Hampshire gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pissis is shooting 35.3% and averaging 16.3 points for the Wildcats. Khalil Badru is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

AJ Lopez is averaging 14.8 points for the Black Bears. Christopher Mantis is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Black Bears: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 28.4 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

