Pinzon leads Bryant against UMBC after 30-point game

Bryant Bulldogs (12-9, 6-0 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (11-10, 3-3 America East)

Baltimore; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant visits UMBC after Rafael Pinzon scored 30 points in Bryant’s 83-69 victory against the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Retrievers have gone 6-5 at home. UMBC ranks second in the America East with 15.2 assists per game led by Anthony Valentine averaging 3.4.

The Bulldogs are 6-0 in conference play. Bryant leads the America East scoring 83.2 points per game while shooting 46.1%.

UMBC scores 82.2 points, 6.2 more per game than the 76.0 Bryant gives up. Bryant has shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points above the 44.6% shooting opponents of UMBC have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Valentine is averaging 8.8 points and 3.4 assists for the Retrievers. Bryce Johnson is averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games.

Pinzon is shooting 44.6% and averaging 18.3 points for the Bulldogs. Connor Withers is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 5-5, averaging 83.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 79.8 points, 36.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.