Pinion and Arkansas State host Southern Miss

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (10-15, 5-7 Sun Belt) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (18-7, 9-3 Sun Belt)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State takes on Southern Miss after Joseph Pinion scored 20 points in Arkansas State’s 76-75 loss to the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Red Wolves have gone 11-0 at home. Arkansas State leads the Sun Belt in rebounding, averaging 37.2 boards. Rashaud Marshall paces the Red Wolves with 6.4 rebounds.

The Golden Eagles are 5-7 in Sun Belt play. Southern Miss has a 6-10 record against opponents over .500.

Arkansas State averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 7.6 per game Southern Miss gives up. Southern Miss has shot at a 43.3% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points greater than the 39.9% shooting opponents of Arkansas State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pinion is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Wolves, while averaging 12.2 points. Taryn Todd is averaging 14.7 points over the past 10 games.

Denijay Harris is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 11.0 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Deantoni Gordon is averaging 10.9 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.