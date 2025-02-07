Pigge, Harvard Crimson square off against the Dartmouth Big Green

Harvard Crimson (7-12, 2-4 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (9-10, 3-3 Ivy League)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth plays Harvard in a matchup of Ivy League teams.

The Big Green have gone 5-3 in home games. Dartmouth ranks fifth in the Ivy League at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 74.7 points while holding opponents to 44.6% shooting.

The Crimson are 2-4 against conference opponents. Harvard is eighth in the Ivy League with 28.5 rebounds per game led by Chandler Pigge averaging 7.2.

Dartmouth averages 10.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more made shots than the 7.8 per game Harvard gives up. Harvard averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Dartmouth allows.

The Big Green and Crimson meet Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Amundsen is averaging 11.6 points and 3.4 assists for the Big Green. Ryan Cornish is averaging 16.7 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Pigge is scoring 13.9 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Crimson. Robert Hinton is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 5-5, averaging 81.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Crimson: 5-5, averaging 68.9 points, 27.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.