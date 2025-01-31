Pierre, Jacksonville State Gamecocks to host Aquino and the Liberty Flames

Liberty Flames (17-4, 5-3 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (14-7, 6-2 CUSA)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Owen Aquino and Liberty take on Jaron Pierre Jr. and Jacksonville State in CUSA action.

The Gamecocks have gone 8-0 in home games. Jacksonville State has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Flames are 5-3 against CUSA opponents. Liberty leads the CUSA giving up only 61.7 points per game while holding opponents to 39.4% shooting.

Jacksonville State makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than Liberty has allowed to its opponents (39.4%). Liberty has shot at a 49.7% rate from the field this season, 9.5 percentage points above the 40.2% shooting opponents of Jacksonville State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierre is averaging 20.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Gamecocks. Mason Nicholson is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games.

Kaden Metheny is averaging 13.6 points for the Flames. Taelon Peter is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 8-2, averaging 75.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Flames: 7-3, averaging 79.2 points, 31.2 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.