Phillips and Stetson host North Florida

North Florida Ospreys (13-14, 6-8 ASUN) at Stetson Hatters (7-20, 5-9 ASUN)

DeLand, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ospreys -5.5; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson plays North Florida after Jamie Phillips Jr. scored 26 points in Stetson’s 76-63 loss to the Austin Peay Governors.

The Hatters are 4-7 in home games. Stetson gives up 82.3 points and has been outscored by 10.9 points per game.

The Ospreys are 6-8 in ASUN play. North Florida has a 7-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Stetson is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 47.8% North Florida allows to opponents. North Florida averages 83.8 points per game, 1.5 more than the 82.3 Stetson gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Wood is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hatters, while averaging 12.2 points. Mehki is shooting 37.8% and averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games.

Liam Murphy is shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Ospreys, while averaging 13 points. Jasai Miles is shooting 41.8% and averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hatters: 3-7, averaging 69.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points per game.

Ospreys: 5-5, averaging 83.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.