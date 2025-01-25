Peterson, SMU Mustangs square off against the Miami Hurricanes

SMU Mustangs (10-10, 2-6 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (11-8, 1-7 ACC)

Coral Gables, Florida; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jessica Peterson and SMU visit Haley Cavinder and Miami (FL) on Sunday.

The Hurricanes have gone 7-4 in home games. Miami (FL) averages 71.2 points and has outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The Mustangs are 2-6 against ACC opponents. SMU averages 14.5 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when winning the turnover battle.

Miami (FL) averages 71.2 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 67.3 SMU gives up. SMU averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Miami (FL) gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cavinder is averaging 17.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Hurricanes. Darrione Rogers is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nya Robertson is shooting 29.9% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, while averaging 19.3 points. Peterson is averaging 9.3 points and 12.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 3-7, averaging 65.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Mustangs: 5-5, averaging 61.5 points, 37.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.