Peterson leads UCF against Iowa State after 20-point performance

Iowa State Cyclones (19-10, 10-6 Big 12) at UCF Knights (10-16, 3-13 Big 12)

Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF plays Iowa State after Kaitlin Peterson scored 20 points in UCF’s 61-60 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The Knights have gone 9-6 at home. UCF has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Cyclones have gone 10-6 against Big 12 opponents. Iowa State ranks fourth in the Big 12 shooting 36.0% from 3-point range.

UCF makes 41.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Iowa State has allowed to its opponents (39.1%). Iowa State has shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points greater than the 43.0% shooting opponents of UCF have averaged.

The Knights and Cyclones match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peterson is shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 20.7 points and 2.1 steals. Nevaeh Brown is averaging 14 points over the past 10 games.

Audi Crooks is scoring 22.3 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Cyclones. Kelsey Joens is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 3-7, averaging 63.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Cyclones: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 33.8 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.