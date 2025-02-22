Peterson leads East Tennessee State against Wofford after 29-point showing

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (16-12, 9-6 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (15-13, 9-6 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -2.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State faces Wofford after Quimari Peterson scored 29 points in East Tennessee State’s 65-49 victory over the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

The Terriers are 7-4 in home games. Wofford scores 74.3 points and has outscored opponents by 4.8 points per game.

The Buccaneers are 9-6 against conference opponents. East Tennessee State is seventh in the SoCon scoring 72.4 points per game and is shooting 42.9%.

Wofford makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than East Tennessee State has allowed to its opponents (42.8%). East Tennessee State averages 72.4 points per game, 2.9 more than the 69.5 Wofford gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dillon Bailey is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, while averaging 11.4 points. Corey Tripp is shooting 44.1% and averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games.

Peterson is averaging 19.1 points, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Buccaneers. Maki Johnson is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 6-4, averaging 72.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 68.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.