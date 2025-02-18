Peterson leads East Tennessee State against UNC Greensboro

UNC Greensboro Spartans (18-9, 11-3 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (15-12, 8-6 SoCon)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State hosts UNC Greensboro after Quimari Peterson scored 31 points in East Tennessee State’s 78-71 loss to the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Buccaneers have gone 11-3 in home games. East Tennessee State is second in the SoCon at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 67.2 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

The Spartans are 11-3 in SoCon play. UNC Greensboro is the top team in the SoCon giving up only 64.0 points per game while holding opponents to 39.4% shooting.

East Tennessee State makes 42.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than UNC Greensboro has allowed to its opponents (39.4%). UNC Greensboro averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game East Tennessee State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peterson is averaging 18.8 points, 3.9 assists and 1.9 steals for the Buccaneers. Jaden Seymour is averaging 14.2 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jalen Breath is averaging 6.5 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Spartans. Donovan Atwell is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 5-5, averaging 68.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Spartans: 8-2, averaging 71.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

