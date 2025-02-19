Peterson leads East Tennessee State against UNC Greensboro

UNC Greensboro Spartans (18-9, 11-3 SoCon) at East Tennessee State Buccaneers (15-12, 8-6 SoCon)

Johnson City, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buccaneers -1.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State plays UNC Greensboro after Quimari Peterson scored 31 points in East Tennessee State’s 78-71 loss to the Chattanooga Mocs.

The Buccaneers have gone 11-3 in home games. East Tennessee State ranks second in the SoCon in team defense, allowing 67.2 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

The Spartans have gone 11-3 against SoCon opponents. UNC Greensboro ranks sixth in the SoCon with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Malik Henry averaging 2.2.

East Tennessee State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 7.0 per game UNC Greensboro allows. UNC Greensboro scores 6.0 more points per game (73.2) than East Tennessee State gives up (67.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Peterson is scoring 18.8 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Buccaneers. Jaden Seymour is averaging 14.2 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 35.0% over the last 10 games.

Donovan Atwell is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 14 points. Ronald Polite is averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 5-5, averaging 68.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Spartans: 8-2, averaging 71.1 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.