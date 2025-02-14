Peterson leads East Tennessee State against Chattanooga after 21-point showing

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (15-11, 8-5 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (18-8, 10-3 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State visits Chattanooga after Quimari Peterson scored 21 points in East Tennessee State’s 76-67 loss to the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Mocs are 10-3 in home games. Chattanooga averages 78.4 points and has outscored opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The Buccaneers are 8-5 in conference games. East Tennessee State ranks fifth in the SoCon shooting 33.8% from 3-point range.

Chattanooga scores 78.4 points, 11.6 more per game than the 66.8 East Tennessee State gives up. East Tennessee State averages 72.8 points per game, 0.9 more than the 71.9 Chattanooga gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Honor Huff is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mocs, while averaging 13.7 points. Trey Bonham is shooting 45.4% and averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Peterson is averaging 18.3 points, 3.9 assists and 1.9 steals for the Buccaneers. Jaden Seymour is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 9-1, averaging 81.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 68.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

