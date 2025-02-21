Peterson and East Tennessee State host Wofford

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (16-12, 9-6 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (15-13, 9-6 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Tennessee State visits Wofford after Quimari Peterson scored 29 points in East Tennessee State’s 65-49 win against the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

The Terriers are 7-4 in home games. Wofford is third in the SoCon in rebounding averaging 35.2 rebounds. Kyler Filewich paces the Terriers with 9.4 boards.

The Buccaneers are 9-6 in SoCon play. East Tennessee State is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Wofford averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 7.2 per game East Tennessee State gives up. East Tennessee State averages 72.4 points per game, 2.9 more than the 69.5 Wofford allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Tripp is scoring 13.6 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Terriers. Filewich is averaging 12.9 points and 7.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Peterson is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Maki Johnson is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 6-4, averaging 72.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Buccaneers: 6-4, averaging 68.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.