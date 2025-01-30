Peters and Princeton host Yale

Yale Bulldogs (11-6, 4-0 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (14-5, 3-1 Ivy League)

Princeton, New Jersey; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton hosts Yale after Blake Peters scored 20 points in Princeton’s 85-76 loss to the Cornell Big Red.

The Tigers have gone 6-2 at home. Princeton ranks third in the Ivy League with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Caden Pierce averaging 2.2.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-0 against Ivy League opponents. Yale leads the Ivy League allowing only 69.4 points per game while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

Princeton averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 8.4 per game Yale allows. Yale averages 10.0 more points per game (82.4) than Princeton gives up (72.4).

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pierce is averaging 12.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Tigers. Xaivian Lee is averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games.

John Poulakidas averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 19.4 points while shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc. Nick Townsend is averaging 16.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 75.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 81.6 points, 37.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.