Peter leads Liberty against Florida International after 23-point game

Florida International Panthers (8-18, 2-11 CUSA) at Liberty Flames (21-5, 9-4 CUSA)

Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty hosts Florida International after Taelon Peter scored 23 points in Liberty’s 76-69 win over the UTEP Miners.

The Flames are 10-2 in home games. Liberty averages 16.6 assists per game to lead the CUSA, paced by Zach Cleveland with 4.7.

The Panthers are 2-11 in CUSA play. Florida International has a 3-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Liberty makes 48.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Florida International has allowed to its opponents (45.2%). Florida International averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Liberty gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaden Metheny is averaging 13.1 points for the Flames. Peter is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ashton Williamson is averaging 7.3 points and 1.6 steals for the Panthers. Jayden Brewer is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 26.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Panthers: 1-9, averaging 65.9 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

