Perry leads Florida Atlantic against Rice after 22-point game

Florida Atlantic Owls (10-16, 2-11 AAC) at Rice Owls (12-13, 5-8 AAC)

Houston; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic visits Rice after Mya Perry scored 22 points in Florida Atlantic’s 74-62 loss to the South Florida Bulls.

The Rice Owls have gone 9-3 in home games. Rice is 6-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.6 turnovers per game.

The Florida Atlantic Owls are 2-11 in AAC play. Florida Atlantic ranks fifth in the AAC shooting 31.7% from 3-point range.

Rice’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Florida Atlantic allows. Florida Atlantic’s 37.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than Rice has allowed to its opponents (39.5%).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominique Ennis is averaging 12.1 points for the Rice Owls. Malia Fisher is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Perry is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Florida Atlantic Owls. Stefanie Ingram is averaging 12.3 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rice Owls: 4-6, averaging 65.4 points, 37.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Florida Atlantic Owls: 1-9, averaging 59.7 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.