Peppler and Milwaukee host Green Bay

Milwaukee Panthers (8-21, 5-13 Horizon) at Green Bay Phoenix (24-5, 17-1 Horizon)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays Green Bay after Kamy Peppler scored 26 points in Milwaukee’s 77-70 victory over the IU Indianapolis Jaguars.

The Phoenix have gone 11-2 at home. Green Bay has a 3-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Panthers are 5-13 against Horizon opponents. Milwaukee has a 5-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Green Bay scores 67.7 points per game, 0.2 more points than the 67.5 Milwaukee gives up. Milwaukee has shot at a 39.8% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points above the 38.7% shooting opponents of Green Bay have averaged.

The Phoenix and Panthers face off Saturday for the first time in Horizon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Natalie McNeal is averaging 14.4 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Phoenix. Callie Genke is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games.

Peppler is averaging 9.1 points and 4.8 assists for the Panthers. Anna Lutz is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 10-0, averaging 68.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.8 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 61.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.