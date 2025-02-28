Pepperdine Waves face the Oregon State Beavers on 9-game skid

Oregon State Beavers (15-15, 11-8 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (8-20, 3-16 WCC)

Malibu, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine enters the matchup against Oregon State after losing nine games in a row.

The Waves have gone 5-7 in home games. Pepperdine averages 15.0 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Beavers are 11-8 in conference matchups. Oregon State is the WCC leader with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Catarina Ferriera averaging 5.3.

Pepperdine’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Oregon State allows. Oregon State averages 62.6 points per game, 2.7 fewer than the 65.3 Pepperdine allows.

The Waves and Beavers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chloe Sotell is shooting 34.1% and averaging 10.5 points for the Waves. Ornela Muca is averaging 8.0 points over the last 10 games.

Kennedie Shuler is averaging 8.3 points and 3.6 assists for the Beavers. Kelsey Rees is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 1-9, averaging 52.3 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Beavers: 6-4, averaging 65.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.