Pepperdine Waves and San Diego Toreros meet in WCC Tournament

San Diego Toreros (6-23, 2-18 WCC) vs. Pepperdine Waves (8-21, 3-17 WCC)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine takes on San Diego in the WCC Tournament.

The Waves’ record in WCC play is 3-17, and their record is 5-4 against non-conference opponents. Pepperdine has a 4-13 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Toreros are 2-18 against WCC teams. San Diego has a 3-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Pepperdine scores 56.2 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than the 65.3 San Diego allows. San Diego averages 60.6 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 65.6 Pepperdine gives up.

The teams did not meet in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chloe Sotell is averaging 10.3 points for the Waves. Ornela Muca is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games.

Kylie Horstmeyer is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Toreros. Claire Gallagher is averaging 0.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 0-10, averaging 51.4 points, 25.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Toreros: 2-8, averaging 57.1 points, 27.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

