Pepperdine visits Santa Clara after Pollerd’s 23-point game

Pepperdine Waves (8-16, 3-12 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (13-12, 7-8 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara faces Pepperdine after Olivia Pollerd scored 23 points in Santa Clara’s 69-62 loss to the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Broncos have gone 6-7 at home. Santa Clara is fifth in the WCC with 13.9 assists per game led by Madison Naro averaging 3.6.

The Waves are 3-12 against WCC opponents. Pepperdine has a 4-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Santa Clara averages 63.5 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than the 66.3 Pepperdine gives up. Pepperdine has shot at a 38.2% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points greater than the 38.0% shooting opponents of Santa Clara have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Naro is averaging 7.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Broncos. Pollerd is averaging 18.5 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 47.2% over the last 10 games.

Makena Mastora is averaging 8.2 points for the Waves. Chloe Sotell is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 5-5, averaging 63.7 points, 28.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Waves: 2-8, averaging 53.0 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.