Pepperdine visits Portland following Burnham’s 25-point outing

Pepperdine Waves (8-12, 3-8 WCC) at Portland Pilots (19-3, 8-3 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland plays Pepperdine after Maisie Burnham scored 25 points in Portland’s 66-58 victory against the Saint Mary’s Gaels.

The Pilots have gone 11-2 in home games. Portland is 18-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Waves are 3-8 in WCC play. Pepperdine is 4-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Portland makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.6 percentage points higher than Pepperdine has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). Pepperdine averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 4.0 per game Portland gives up.

The Pilots and Waves meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McKelle Meek is averaging 5.8 points and four assists for the Pilots. Burnham is averaging 16.2 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 44.5% over the last 10 games.

Chloe Sotell is shooting 30.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Waves, while averaging 10.5 points. Makena Mastora is shooting 29.1% and averaging 9.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 7-3, averaging 76.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Waves: 3-7, averaging 53.7 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 34.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.