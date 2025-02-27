Pepperdine visits Austin and Portland

Pepperdine Waves (10-19, 4-12 WCC) at Portland Pilots (11-18, 6-10 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pilots -2.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland plays Pepperdine after Chris Austin scored 24 points in Portland’s 81-73 victory over the Pacific Tigers.

The Pilots have gone 8-7 in home games. Portland is sixth in the WCC with 15.4 assists per game led by Max Mackinnon averaging 3.2.

The Waves have gone 4-12 against WCC opponents. Pepperdine ranks seventh in the WCC with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Boubacar Coulibaly averaging 2.6.

Portland is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 45.5% Pepperdine allows to opponents. Pepperdine averages 72.8 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than the 80.7 Portland allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: A.Rapp is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Pilots, while averaging 13.6 points and 6.2 rebounds. Mackinnon is averaging 19.2 points and 4.2 assists over the last 10 games.

Stefan Todorovic is shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Waves, while averaging 18.4 points and 5.7 rebounds. Dovydas Butka is averaging 13 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 5-5, averaging 74.1 points, 28.3 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points per game.

Waves: 3-7, averaging 73.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.