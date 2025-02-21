Pepperdine takes on Loyola Marymount, aims to end 7-game slide

Pepperdine Waves (8-18, 3-14 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (10-15, 4-13 WCC)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine enters the matchup with Loyola Marymount after losing seven straight games.

The Lions have gone 5-7 at home. Loyola Marymount is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Waves have gone 3-14 against WCC opponents. Pepperdine ranks seventh in the WCC shooting 30.1% from 3-point range.

Loyola Marymount’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Pepperdine gives up. Pepperdine averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Loyola Marymount gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Naudia Evans is scoring 15.8 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists for the Lions. Brandi Williams is averaging 12.6 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 36.6% over the past 10 games.

Chloe Sotell is shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Waves, while averaging 10.5 points. Ornela Muca is shooting 32.9% and averaging 7.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 58.5 points, 26.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Waves: 1-9, averaging 52.1 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

