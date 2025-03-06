Pepperdine plays San Diego in WCC Tournament

San Diego Toreros (6-23, 2-18 WCC) vs. Pepperdine Waves (8-21, 3-17 WCC)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine and San Diego square off in the WCC Tournament.

The Waves’ record in WCC games is 3-17, and their record is 5-4 against non-conference opponents. Pepperdine has a 4-13 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Toreros are 2-18 against WCC opponents. San Diego has a 3-11 record against teams above .500.

Pepperdine is shooting 37.7% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points lower than the 42.6% San Diego allows to opponents. San Diego averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Pepperdine gives up.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makena Mastora is averaging 7.9 points for the Waves. Chloe Sotell is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

Lauren McCall averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, scoring 6.2 points while shooting 31.1% from beyond the arc. Kylie Horstmeyer is shooting 49.2% and averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 0-10, averaging 51.4 points, 25.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Toreros: 2-8, averaging 57.1 points, 27.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.