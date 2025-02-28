Pepperdine hosts Washington State after Erikstrup’s 23-point showing

Washington State Cougars (17-13, 7-10 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (10-20, 4-13 WCC)

Malibu, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State faces Pepperdine after Dane Erikstrup scored 23 points in Washington State’s 93-86 victory against the San Diego Toreros.

The Waves are 7-8 in home games. Pepperdine is fifth in the WCC with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Stefan Todorovic averaging 4.7.

The Cougars are 7-10 in WCC play. Washington State has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

Pepperdine scores 72.6 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 78.0 Washington State gives up. Washington State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Pepperdine gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Todorovic is shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Waves, while averaging 18.2 points and 5.7 rebounds. Dovydas Butka is shooting 46.7% and averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Nate Calmese is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Cougars. Ethan Price is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 3-7, averaging 73.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points per game.

Cougars: 2-8, averaging 71.1 points, 24.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

