Pepperdine hosts Portland after Burnham’s 22-point game

Portland Pilots (21-3, 10-3 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (8-15, 3-11 WCC)

Malibu, California; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland visits Pepperdine after Maisie Burnham scored 22 points in Portland’s 66-64 victory over the San Diego Toreros.

The Waves have gone 5-4 at home. Pepperdine averages 15.1 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Pilots are 10-3 against WCC opponents. Portland is ninth in the WCC with 20.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Alexis Mark averaging 4.3.

Pepperdine averages 57.0 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than the 60.9 Portland allows. Portland averages 12.0 more points per game (77.9) than Pepperdine gives up to opponents (65.9).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makena Mastora is averaging eight points for the Waves. Chloe Sotell is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

McKelle Meek is averaging 5.6 points and four assists for the Pilots. Burnham is averaging 17.0 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 47.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 2-8, averaging 51.5 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Pilots: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 11.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.