Pepperdine hosts Gonzaga following Turner’s 23-point game

Gonzaga Bulldogs (12-8, 7-2 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (7-10, 2-6 WCC)

Malibu, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga faces Pepperdine after Allie Turner scored 23 points in Gonzaga’s 69-58 victory over the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Waves have gone 4-2 in home games. Pepperdine has a 3-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bulldogs are 7-2 in conference play. Gonzaga ranks third in the WCC with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Maud Huijbens averaging 6.1.

Pepperdine’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Gonzaga gives up. Gonzaga averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Pepperdine allows.

The Waves and Bulldogs face off Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chloe Sotell averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Waves, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 29.9% from beyond the arc. Ella Brubaker is shooting 37.6% and averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

Turner averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 13.4 points while shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc. Yvonne Ejim is averaging 22.5 points and 7.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 3-7, averaging 56.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 70.7 points, 37.4 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.