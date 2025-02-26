Pepperdine faces Portland following Odum’s 26-point game

Pepperdine Waves (10-19, 4-12 WCC) at Portland Pilots (11-18, 6-10 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine visits Portland after Moe Odum scored 26 points in Pepperdine’s 93-82 loss to the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Pilots have gone 8-7 in home games. Portland ranks sixth in the WCC with 15.4 assists per game led by Max Mackinnon averaging 3.2.

The Waves have gone 4-12 against WCC opponents. Pepperdine ranks fifth in the WCC with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Stefan Todorovic averaging 4.7.

Portland is shooting 43.3% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points lower than the 45.5% Pepperdine allows to opponents. Pepperdine’s 44.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than Portland has given up to its opponents (46.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Mackinnon is scoring 14.1 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Pilots. Chris Austin is averaging 16.6 points over the past 10 games.

Todorovic is shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Waves, while averaging 18.4 points and 5.7 rebounds. Dovydas Butka is shooting 47.1% and averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 5-5, averaging 74.1 points, 28.3 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points per game.

Waves: 3-7, averaging 73.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

