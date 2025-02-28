Pennsylvania visits Page and Dartmouth

Pennsylvania Quakers (14-10, 5-6 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (8-16, 2-9 Ivy League)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth hosts Pennsylvania after Victoria Page scored 21 points in Dartmouth’s 76-59 loss to the Yale Bulldogs.

The Big Green have gone 3-8 at home. Dartmouth allows 61.5 points and has been outscored by 6.0 points per game.

The Quakers have gone 5-6 against Ivy League opponents. Pennsylvania has a 5-9 record against teams over .500.

Dartmouth averages 55.5 points per game, 6.9 fewer points than the 62.4 Pennsylvania gives up. Pennsylvania scores 5.6 more points per game (67.1) than Dartmouth allows to opponents (61.5).

The Big Green and Quakers face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Page is shooting 27.5% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Green, while averaging 14.8 points. Nina Minicozzi is averaging 6.8 points over the last 10 games.

Stina Almqvist is averaging 17.6 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Quakers. Mataya Gayle is averaging 13.4 points, 4.4 assists and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 1-9, averaging 48.9 points, 26.4 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Quakers: 5-5, averaging 61.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.