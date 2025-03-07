Pennsylvania plays Princeton after Brown’s 42-point game

Pennsylvania Quakers (8-18, 4-9 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (18-10, 7-6 Ivy League)

Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania takes on Princeton after Sam Brown scored 42 points in Pennsylvania’s 92-87 victory against the Columbia Lions.

The Tigers are 8-4 in home games. Princeton is sixth in the Ivy League in rebounding averaging 31.0 rebounds. Caden Pierce leads the Tigers with 7.5 boards.

The Quakers are 4-9 against Ivy League opponents. Pennsylvania is 2-6 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.3 turnovers per game.

Princeton averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 8.7 per game Pennsylvania gives up. Pennsylvania averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Princeton gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Peters is shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 9.8 points. Xaivian Lee is averaging 16.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists over the past 10 games.

Ethan Roberts is shooting 42.8% and averaging 17.0 points for the Quakers. Brown is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 66.9 points, 30.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Quakers: 3-7, averaging 75.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.