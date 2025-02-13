Pennsylvania hosts Yale on 3-game home skid

Yale Bulldogs (2-19, 1-7 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (11-10, 2-6 Ivy League)

Philadelphia; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania is looking to stop its three-game home skid with a win against Yale.

The Quakers have gone 4-5 in home games.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-7 against Ivy League opponents. Yale has a 0-16 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Pennsylvania scores 66.6 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 72.2 Yale gives up. Yale averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Pennsylvania gives up.

The Quakers and Bulldogs face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mataya Gayle is averaging 12.1 points, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Quakers. Stina Almqvist is averaging 17 points and seven rebounds over the last 10 games.

Avery Lee averages 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 5.7 points while shooting 29.0% from beyond the arc. Mackenzie Egger is shooting 45.5% and averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Quakers: 3-7, averaging 61.3 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 52.5 points, 26.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.