Pennsylvania hosts Poulakidas and Yale

Yale Bulldogs (12-6, 5-0 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (6-12, 2-3 Ivy League)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale visits Pennsylvania after John Poulakidas scored 23 points in Yale’s 77-70 win over the Princeton Tigers.

The Quakers have gone 4-5 in home games. Pennsylvania is seventh in the Ivy League in rebounding with 29.8 rebounds. Nick Spinoso leads the Quakers with 6.6 boards.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-0 against Ivy League opponents. Yale ranks third in the Ivy League with 17.4 assists per game led by Bez Mbeng averaging 5.6.

Pennsylvania’s average of 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Yale gives up. Yale scores 6.7 more points per game (82.1) than Pennsylvania allows (75.4).

The Quakers and Bulldogs square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ethan Roberts averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Quakers, scoring 17.9 points while shooting 40.2% from beyond the arc. Spinoso is averaging 12.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games.

Poulakidas is scoring 19.7 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Mbeng is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Quakers: 3-7, averaging 69.2 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 79.9 points, 37.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.