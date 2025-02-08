Penn State visits Northwestern on 6-game road slide

Penn State Lady Lions (10-13, 1-11 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (7-14, 0-10 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State will look to stop its six-game road losing streak when the Lady Lions play Northwestern.

The Wildcats are 5-9 in home games. Northwestern is third in the Big Ten with 18.2 assists per game led by Caroline Lau averaging 5.8.

The Lady Lions are 1-11 against Big Ten opponents. Penn State is 1-2 in one-possession games.

Northwestern is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 43.9% Penn State allows to opponents. Penn State averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Northwestern allows.

The Wildcats and Lady Lions face off Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caileigh Walsh is averaging 11.7 points for the Wildcats. Melannie Daley is averaging 12.5 points and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games.

Gracie Merkle is shooting 67.0% and averaging 15.1 points for the Lady Lions. Moriah Murray is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 1-9, averaging 68.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.0 points per game.

Lady Lions: 1-9, averaging 67.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

