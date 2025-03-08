Penn State visits Blackwell and No. 12 Wisconsin

Penn State Nittany Lions (15-15, 5-14 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (23-7, 13-6 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -11.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Wisconsin hosts Penn State after John Blackwell scored 25 points in Wisconsin’s 74-67 win over the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Badgers have gone 14-2 in home games. Wisconsin scores 81.0 points while outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game.

The Nittany Lions have gone 5-14 against Big Ten opponents. Penn State is ninth in the Big Ten with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Yanic Konan Niederhauser averaging 4.1.

Wisconsin is shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 45.5% Penn State allows to opponents. Penn State has shot at a 47.6% rate from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points greater than the 41.8% shooting opponents of Wisconsin have averaged.

The Badgers and Nittany Lions match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Tonje is scoring 19.1 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Badgers. Blackwell is averaging 14 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Adrian Baldwin Jr. is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Nittany Lions. Zach Hicks is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 2-8, averaging 69.1 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.