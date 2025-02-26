Penn State takes on Purdue, looks to stop 8-game slide

Purdue Boilermakers (9-18, 2-14 Big Ten) at Penn State Lady Lions (10-17, 1-15 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State looks to break its eight-game slide when the Lady Lions take on Purdue.

The Lady Lions are 7-8 in home games. Penn State is sixth in the Big Ten with 36.6 points per game in the paint led by Gracie Merkle averaging 9.4.

The Boilermakers are 2-14 against Big Ten opponents. Purdue is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 17.1 turnovers per game.

Penn State’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Purdue allows. Purdue averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Penn State gives up.

The Lady Lions and Boilermakers match up Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moriah Murray is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Lions, while averaging 10.4 points. Gabby Elliott is shooting 45.6% and averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Destini Lombard is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, while averaging 10.1 points and 1.9 steals. Kendall Puryear is averaging 11.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Lions: 1-9, averaging 66.1 points, 30.2 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Boilermakers: 2-8, averaging 59.2 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

