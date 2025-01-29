Penn State takes on No. 14 Maryland following Murray’s 21-point outing

Maryland Terrapins (16-4, 6-3 Big Ten) at Penn State Lady Lions (10-11, 1-9 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State plays No. 14 Maryland after Moriah Murray scored 21 points in Penn State’s 77-73 loss to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Lady Lions are 7-5 on their home court. Penn State is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Terrapins are 6-3 against conference opponents. Maryland is second in the Big Ten with 13.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Christina Dalce averaging 4.4.

Penn State’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Maryland allows. Maryland averages 11.1 more points per game (80.6) than Penn State gives up to opponents (69.5).

The Lady Lions and Terrapins square off Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Murray is shooting 40.1% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Lions, while averaging 11.9 points. Gabby Elliott is averaging 15.6 points over the past 10 games.

Kaylene Smikle is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Terrapins. Shyanne Sellers is averaging 13.8 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Lions: 1-9, averaging 64.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Terrapins: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 37.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

