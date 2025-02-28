Penn State plays No. 16 Maryland after Baldwin’s 22-point game

Maryland Terrapins (21-7, 11-6 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (15-14, 5-13 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State hosts No. 16 Maryland after Adrian Baldwin Jr. scored 22 points in Penn State’s 83-78 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Nittany Lions are 11-5 on their home court. Penn State is the top team in the Big Ten averaging 38.8 points in the paint. Yanic Konan Niederhauser leads the Nittany Lions scoring 9.6.

The Terrapins are 11-6 against Big Ten opponents. Maryland ranks fourth in the Big Ten shooting 37.0% from 3-point range.

Penn State makes 47.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than Maryland has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Maryland scores 9.3 more points per game (82.6) than Penn State gives up (73.3).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baldwin is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Nittany Lions. Zach Hicks is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Julian Reese is averaging 13.6 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Terrapins. Rodney Rice is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 2-8, averaging 70.2 points, 26.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Terrapins: 8-2, averaging 80.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

