Penn State faces Washington following Merkle’s 24-point game

Washington Huskies (13-9, 4-6 Big Ten) at Penn State Lady Lions (10-12, 1-10 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State takes on Washington after Gracie Merkle scored 24 points in Penn State’s 82-73 loss to the Maryland Terrapins.

The Lady Lions are 7-6 on their home court. Penn State is 6-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Huskies are 4-6 against Big Ten opponents. Washington is 0-2 in one-possession games.

Penn State makes 46.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than Washington has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). Washington averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Penn State gives up.

The Lady Lions and Huskies meet Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Merkle is averaging 15.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Lady Lions. Gabby Elliott is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

Sayvia Sellers is averaging 15.8 points, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Huskies. Elle Ladine is averaging 17.4 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 48.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Lions: 1-9, averaging 65.3 points, 30.6 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Huskies: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 28.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.