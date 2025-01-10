Pelicans suspend Zion Williamson for 1 game against 76ers for violation of team policies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans suspended power forward Zion Williamson for Friday night’s game against Philadelphia for a violation of team policies.

Williamson has been tardy this season to multiple Pelicans practices or flights, which led to the one-game ban.

“There were several occasions that led up to this and that’s how we got to this decision,” coach Willie Green said ahead of the 76ers’ game.

Williamson has been sidelined by various injuries for more games than he has played since being drafted first overall out of Duke in 2019. He has appeared in just seven of New Orleans’ 38 games this season. The Pelicans have gone 2-5 in those games, and 5-26 without him.

The 24-year-old Williamson apologized in a statement to team owner Gayle Benson and the entire organization for his behavior.

“I take full responsibility for this suspension,” he said. “I’ve worked extremely hard in rehab to get healthy to deliver for this team. There is no excuse for being late to team activities. I have apologized to Mrs. Benson and my teammates and coaches and I also owe an apology to the fans. I can and will be better as a teammate and member of this organization.”

Williamson showed another flash of his talent with a monster dunk Tuesday against Minnesota.

Williamson symbolically announced his return from a 27-game injury absence with a breakaway dunk in which he rotated 360 degrees in the air while throwing down a crowd-pleasing, double-clutch, roundhouse jam.

Williamson also had six rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block on Wolves center Rudy Gobert. After a few minutes on the court, he revved up the crowd with a soaring two-handed dunk of CJ McCollum’s long alley-oop lob.

Williamson, though, was ruled out for the next game against Portland for rest and will now miss two straight games with his absence against the Sixers.

The Pelicans play again Sunday at Boston.

“This one-game suspension is a result of failing to meet our team standards. His dedication to this organization is of paramount significance to us and to him,” Pelicans executive vice president David Griffin said. “He has taken accountability for his actions and reaffirmed that commitment to the team today. I’m confident he will continue to evolve positively on and off the floor.”

The Pelicans also will play Friday without forward and top defensive player Herb Jones. Jones has a posterior labrum tear in his right shoulder that will s ideline him indefinitely.

Jones underwent an MRI on Thursday after leaving Wednesday night’s loss to Portland.

Jones also missed 18 games earlier this season because of an injury in the same shoulder before returning on Dec. 5 and starting 16 consecutive games.

Jones has played in 20 of New Orleans’ 38 games this season, averaging 10.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.9 steals in 32.4 minutes per game.

