Pedersen leads Wyoming against Boise State after 21-point outing

Wyoming Cowgirls (16-9, 10-3 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (15-12, 5-9 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming visits Boise State after Malene Pedersen scored 21 points in Wyoming’s 59-54 victory against the San Jose State Spartans.

The Broncos have gone 11-3 at home. Boise State is sixth in the MWC with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Tatum Thompson averaging 4.7.

The Cowgirls are 10-3 in MWC play. Wyoming is sixth in the MWC with 31.6 rebounds per game led by Allyson Fertig averaging 10.5.

Boise State scores 70.3 points, 11.2 more per game than the 59.1 Wyoming gives up. Wyoming has shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points above the 40.0% shooting opponents of Boise State have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mary Kay Naro is averaging 3.4 points and four assists for the Broncos. Thompson is averaging 15.2 points and 8.8 rebounds while shooting 52.8% over the last 10 games.

Fertig is shooting 60.3% and averaging 19.6 points for the Cowgirls. Pedersen is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 3-7, averaging 68.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Cowgirls: 8-2, averaging 67.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.