Pedersen and Wyoming host Boise State

Boise State Broncos (15-7, 5-4 MWC) at Wyoming Cowgirls (12-9, 6-3 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming takes on Boise State after Malene Pedersen scored 20 points in Wyoming’s 77-64 win over the San Jose State Spartans.

The Cowgirls have gone 6-2 at home. Wyoming has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Broncos have gone 5-4 against MWC opponents. Boise State ranks second in the MWC shooting 35.2% from 3-point range.

Wyoming makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than Boise State has allowed to its opponents (38.7%). Boise State has shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points above the 40.4% shooting opponents of Wyoming have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tess Barnes averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowgirls, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Allyson Fertig is shooting 60.1% and averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games.

Natalie Pasco is averaging 13.1 points for the Broncos. Tatum Thompson is averaging 13.9 points and 8.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 7-3, averaging 69.1 points, 28.5 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.

Broncos: 5-5, averaging 70.5 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.