Peavy leads Georgetown against Creighton

Georgetown Hoyas (16-10, 7-8 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (18-8, 11-4 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown visits Creighton after Micah Peavy scored 30 points in Georgetown’s 93-72 victory over the Providence Friars.

The Bluejays are 12-2 on their home court. Creighton is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hoyas have gone 7-8 against Big East opponents. Georgetown is 3-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Creighton averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Georgetown allows. Georgetown has shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points above the 40.2% shooting opponents of Creighton have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Ashworth is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bluejays, while averaging 17 points and 6.9 assists. Ryan Kalkbrenner is shooting 65.8% and averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games.

Peavy is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Hoyas. Malik Mack is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 8-2, averaging 74.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 3.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Hoyas: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.