Peavy leads Georgetown against Creighton

Georgetown Hoyas (16-10, 7-8 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (18-8, 11-4 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -12.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown plays Creighton after Micah Peavy scored 30 points in Georgetown’s 93-72 victory over the Providence Friars.

The Bluejays have gone 12-2 at home. Creighton leads the Big East with 27.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Ryan Kalkbrenner averaging 6.2.

The Hoyas are 7-8 in Big East play. Georgetown is seventh in the Big East with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Thomas Sorber averaging 5.8.

Creighton scores 75.2 points, 8.8 more per game than the 66.4 Georgetown allows. Georgetown averages 71.7 points per game, 3.0 more than the 68.7 Creighton allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Ashworth is averaging 17 points and 6.9 assists for the Bluejays. Kalkbrenner is averaging 20.2 points and 9.1 rebounds while shooting 65.8% over the last 10 games.

Jayden Epps averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoyas, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Peavy is averaging 20.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.8 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 8-2, averaging 74.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 3.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Hoyas: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.