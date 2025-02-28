Peavy and Georgetown host No. 21 Marquette

Marquette Golden Eagles (21-7, 12-5 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (16-12, 7-10 Big East)

Washington; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown faces No. 21 Marquette after Micah Peavy scored 25 points in Georgetown’s 93-79 loss to the UConn Huskies.

The Hoyas have gone 13-4 in home games. Georgetown averages 71.9 points while outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The Golden Eagles are 12-5 in Big East play. Marquette ranks eighth in the Big East with 30.9 rebounds per game led by David Joplin averaging 5.2.

Georgetown’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Marquette gives up. Marquette scores 9.3 more points per game (77.1) than Georgetown gives up (67.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Malik Mack is averaging 12.5 points and 4.6 assists for the Hoyas. Peavy is averaging 22.1 points over the last 10 games.

Kam Jones is scoring 18.6 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Golden Eagles. Chase Ross is averaging 10.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 29.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.