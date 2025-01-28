Peavy and Georgetown host No. 15 St. John’s

St. John’s Red Storm (17-3, 8-1 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (13-7, 4-5 Big East)

Washington; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -4.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown takes on No. 15 St. John’s after Micah Peavy scored 27 points in Georgetown’s 78-68 loss to the Providence Friars.

The Hoyas are 10-3 on their home court. Georgetown ranks fourth in the Big East with 34.1 points per game in the paint led by Thomas Sorber averaging 9.3.

The Red Storm are 8-1 against conference opponents. St. John’s leads the Big East scoring 80.6 points per game while shooting 45.6%.

Georgetown averages 72.2 points, 5.8 more per game than the 66.4 St. John’s gives up. St. John’s has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points above the 39.1% shooting opponents of Georgetown have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sorber is scoring 14.8 points per game with 9.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Hoyas. Peavy is averaging 15.7 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 47.4% over the last 10 games.

RJ Luis is shooting 45.8% and averaging 17.8 points for the Red Storm. Zuby Ejiofor is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 5-5, averaging 67.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Red Storm: 9-1, averaging 76.7 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 10.3 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

