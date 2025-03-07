Pascarelli, Marist Red Foxes square off against the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers

Marist Red Foxes (20-8, 13-6 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (18-12, 11-8 MAAC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marist plays Mount St. Mary’s in MAAC action Saturday.

The Mountaineers have gone 9-4 in home games. Mount St. Mary’s has a 4-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Red Foxes are 13-6 against MAAC opponents. Marist is ninth in the MAAC scoring 66.8 points per game and is shooting 45.2%.

Mount St. Mary’s scores 71.6 points, 7.0 more per game than the 64.6 Marist allows. Marist averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Mount St. Mary’s gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xavier Lipscomb is averaging 7.1 points and 4.4 assists for the Mountaineers. Dallas Hobbs is averaging 13.7 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 39.6% over the last 10 games.

Jadin Collins is averaging 8.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Red Foxes. Josh Pascarelli is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 35.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Red Foxes: 5-5, averaging 63.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.