Parrish leads Ohio State against Washington

Washington Huskies (12-11, 3-9 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (14-10, 6-7 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -10.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State hosts Washington after Micah Parrish scored 30 points in Ohio State’s 79-71 loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Buckeyes are 9-4 in home games. Ohio State has a 3-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Huskies have gone 3-9 against Big Ten opponents. Washington has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Ohio State averages 79.3 points, 7.1 more per game than the 72.2 Washington gives up. Washington averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Ohio State gives up.

The Buckeyes and Huskies square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruce Thornton is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Buckeyes. John Mobley Jr. is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Great Osobor is averaging 15.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and two steals for the Huskies. Zoom Diallo is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 5-5, averaging 76.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 68.9 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.