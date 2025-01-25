Parker and Saint Francis (PA) host Wagner

Wagner Seahawks (10-9, 2-4 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (8-13, 3-4 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) hosts Wagner after Riley Parker scored 29 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 74-64 victory over the Long Island Sharks.

The Red Flash are 6-3 on their home court. Saint Francis (PA) has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Seahawks are 2-4 in conference play. Wagner is 5-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Saint Francis (PA) averages 71.1 points, 11.4 more per game than the 59.7 Wagner allows. Wagner’s 40.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than Saint Francis (PA) has allowed to its opponents (43.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremy Clayville is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Flash, while averaging 8.5 points. Parker is shooting 52.9% and averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games.

Keyontae Lewis is averaging 6.3 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Seahawks. Zaire Williams is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Seahawks: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.